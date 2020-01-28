Here are the 2020 Raging Bull Award winners
- Best South African Equity General Fund: Kagiso Equity Alpha Fund
- Best South African Interest-bearing Fund: Truffle SCI Income Plus Fund
- Best (SA-domiciled) Global Equity General Fund: BlueAlpha BCI Global Equity Fund
- Best (Financial Sector Conduct Authority-approved) Offshore Global Equity Fund: Fundsmith Equity Fund
- Best South African General Equity Fund: Fairtree Equity Prescient Fund
- Best South African Multi-asset Equity Fund: Kagiso Protector Fund
- Best South African Multi-asset Flexible Fund: Long Beach Flexible Prescient Fund
- Best (FSCA-approved) Offshore Global Asset Allocation Fund: Platinum Global Managed Fund
