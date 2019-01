Supplied

CERTIFICATES

Certificates for straight performance over three years to December 31, 2018



Best South African Equity Financial Fund

Momentum Financials Fund

Best South African Equity Resources Fund

Coronation Resources Fund

Best South African Equity Mid- and Small-Cap Fund

Coronation Smaller Companies Fund



Best South African Multi-Asset Flexible Fund

Flagship IP Flexible Value Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Low Equity Fund

Kagiso Stable Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Medium Equity Fund

Kagiso Protector Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset High Equity Fund

Element Balanced SCI Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Income Fund

Sasfin BCI Flexible Income Fund



Best South African Interest-Bearing Short-Term Fund

Sanlam Investment Management Enhanced Yield Fund

Best South African Interest-Bearing Variable-Term Fund

Allan Gray Bond Fund

Best South African Real Estate Fund

Marriott Property Income Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset Flexible Fund

Prescient RECM Global Feeder Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Worldwide Multi-Asset Flexible Fund

RECM Global Flexible Fund



Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore European Equity General Fund

Templeton Eastern Europe Fund

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore United States Equity General Fund

PineBridge US Large Cap Research Enhanced Fund

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Far East Equity General Fund

Templeton Asian Growth Fund

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Real Estate General Fund

Sanlam Global Property Fund

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Fixed-Interest Bond Fund

Rubrics Emerging Markets Fixed Income UCITS Fund



Certificates for risk-adjusted performance over five years to December 31, 2018



Best South African Multi-Asset Low Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

NFB Ci Stable Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Medium Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Discovery Moderate Balanced Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset High Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Aylett Balanced Prescient Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Income Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Pan-African IP Income Hunter Fund



Best South African Interest-Bearing Short-Term Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Momentum Enhanced Yield Fund

Best South African Interest-Bearing Variable-Term Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Allan Gray Bond Fund

Best South African Real Estate Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Absa Property Equity Fund



Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Equity General Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Nedgroup Investments Global Equity Feeder Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Real Estate Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Catalyst Global Real Estate Prescient Feeder Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset Low-Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Nedgroup Investments Global Cautious Feeder Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset High-Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Momentum International Balanced Feeder Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset Flexible Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Mi-Plan IP Global Macro Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Worldwide Multi-Asset Flexible Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Select BCI Worldwide Flexible Fund



RAGING BULL AWARDS

Raging Bull Awards for straight performance over three years to December 31, 2018



Best South African Equity General Fund

RECM Equity Fund

Best South African Interest-Bearing Fund

Sasfin BCI Flexible Income Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Equity General Fund

BlueAlpha BCI Global Equity Fund

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Equity Fund

Contrarius Global Equity Fund



Raging Bull Awards for risk-adjusted performance over five years to December 31, 2018



Best South African Equity General Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Fairtree Equity Prescient Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Sanlam Multi Managed Conservative Fund of Funds

Best South African Multi-Asset Flexible Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Long Beach Flexible Prescient Fund

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Asset Allocation Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Investec GSF Global Multi Asset Income Fund





MANAGER OF THE YEAR AWARDS FOR 2018



South African Manager of the Year

Allan Gray

South African Manager of the Year – 2nd place (certificate)

PSG Asset Management

South African Manager of the Year – 3rd place (certificate)

Mi-Plan

Offshore Manager of the Year

Nedgroup Investments International

Chairman’s Award for the Black Manager of the Year

Kagiso Asset Management

Executive Editor’s Special Award

Vunani Limited





