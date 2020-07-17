Household finances severely stressed during Covid-19

South African households are buckling under the Covid-19 outbreak as 58 percent are under financial stress, according to the latest Old Mutual Savings and Investment Monitor. The survey was conducted between May 29 and June 23. About 1 500 people participated. The survey focused on how the Covid-19 outbreak has affected individuals during the economic downturn in South Africa. Lynette Nicholson, the head of research and insights at Old Mutual, said slightly more than 50 percent of households were dipping into their savings just to make ends meet, 37 percent have fallen behind on paying household bills, and 23 percent have cashed in a savings/investment policy. “Another indicator of the distress the crisis has caused is that only one in two credit card holders are able to comfortably make their repayments every month,” Nicholson said.

Another key finding was that 57 percent of those surveyed were earning less than they were at the end of February, while 40 percent of those employed have enough funds to survive for only one month or less if they were to lose their jobs.

“As many as 66 percent of the respondents stated that they are constantly worried about losing their job or income. Overall, satisfaction with the current financial situation is down from 6.3 points in 2019 to a mean score of 5.3 points out of 10 points this year.”

The annual survey has tracked the shifts in habits and attitudes towards saving and investing of South Africa’s working metropolitan households since 2009.

The survey found that 43 percent of participants were taking personal loans from financial institutions, up from 21 percent compared to 2019, 19 percent were taking loans from family or friends, and 12 percent were borrowing from micro-lenders.

“There is no doubt that the pandemic and its effect on our economy has intensified the already dire position of households, placing unprecedented strain on budgets, savings and overall financial well-being,” Nicholson said.

PERSONAL FINANCE