He says the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act was signed into law on August 16. As a result, road traffic offences will incur both a monetary fine and corresponding demerit points (points will vary depending on the offence). Although it will still take time to come into effect, it’s best to prepare, says Visser.
Your Aarto profile will almost be like a credit score: it will reflect a real-time record of all your driving dealings on a national system, with any points you accumulate tallying to one total, Visser says. If you commit more than one driving infringement at a time, you will be assigned the demerit points that correspond to the most serious infringement, he says.
If you accumulate 12 points, your licence will be suspended for three months (although there will be a facility to contest fines), Visser says. Once reinstated, you will only be allowed to accumulate one point every three months.
Three suspensions in total will result in your driver’s licence being cancelled, Visser says. Clarity is awaited on the consequences of accumulating more points than allowed once a suspended licence has been reinstated, he says.