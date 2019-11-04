A huge issue within short-term insurance claims is wear and tear. Being a homeowner comes with a list of maintenance requirements for your property to keep your cover in place, says Visser. Trying to claim for damages when they resulted from using an item, or failing to maintain it properly, won’t get you far. It also won’t help to ignore a problem and assume insurance will fix it in the end, says Visser.
In one case, there had been previous assistance on a claim to reroute and repair leaking pipes, but a dispute arose later when further claims came in for more water damage, says Visser.
On investigation of the photographs and reports, it was concluded that the water damage had occurred over time and, being a perils-based policy, it was evident that no insured peril caused the further leaks, so the claims were rejected, he says.
It’s essential to carry out proper maintenance to remain insured. If the leak had been dealt with early enough, wear and tear or gradual deterioration would not have been a factor. It’s essential to deal with issues as soon as you spot them, says Visser.