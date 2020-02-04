Like citizens of other countries, many were asking if their loved ones had been infected with the highly infectious coronavirus. The virus has now been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and has raised concerns in both the insurance and tourism industry.
More than 360 people have died from the virus in China and more than 7000 cases confirmed, according to WHO.
Local health authorities say they’re on high alert to detect the coronavirus. They say measures are being put in place to keep South Africans safe from the virus. With the coronavirus outbreak in China, many people had to cancel or postpone their travel arrangements to the affected countries.
Travel insurance exists to cover the unforeseen, not events travellers are already aware of. Many policies will not cover pandemics as a general rule. However, certain insurers may still pay out cancellation benefits provided your policy was purchased before a warning was issued. Travel insurance will cover cancellation if it is due to public transport services being cancelled or diverted as a result of the virus outbreak. It will also cover the unused portion of the trip if the client is already overseas and the trip has to be cut short as a result of the outbreak.