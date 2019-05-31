In this weekend's edition of Personal Finance, your weekly guide to managing your money:

Complaints against life insurance companies: The office of the Long-Term Insurance Ombudsman has released its annual report . Most complaints have been about funeral policies.

Most complaints have been about funeral policies.
Claims statistics: Cancer and cardiovascular disease continue to dominate life insurers' life and disability claims data.

Cancer and cardiovascular disease continue to dominate life insurers' life and disability claims data.
Environmental taxes: Consumers are going to pay a lot more in taxes dedicated to trying to create a more environmentally friendly world.

Consumers are going to pay a lot more in taxes dedicated to trying to create a more environmentally friendly world.
All About Trusts: In her regular twice-monthly column, trust expert Phia van der Spuy discusses selling assets into a trust.

In her regular twice-monthly column, trust expert Phia van der Spuy discusses selling assets into a trust.
Retirement regulations - what the umbrella funds offer: The large commercial umbrella funds are well geared up to comply with the default requirements.

The large commercial umbrella funds are well geared up to comply with the default requirements.
Rands and Sense: Financial adviser Rita Cool of Alexander Forbes examines the thorny issue of retrenchment.