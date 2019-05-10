In this weekend's edition of Personal Finance, your weekly guide to managing your money:
- Do insurers discriminate unfairly? Insurance companies, in calculating what premium you will pay for life cover, look at your age, gender, whether you smoke or not, and what socio-economic class you fall into. Whether their practices in this respect are fair or not was the subject of a recent actuarial presentation.
- Consumers under pressure: The Momentum/Unisa Consumer Financial Vulnerability Index for the 1st quarter 2019 shows that consumers remain vulnerable financially.
- Planning Points: In another monthly column, Financial Planner of the Year Janet Hugo explains why it is so important to have a living will..
- Retirement regulations put advisers in a fix: Unintended consequences of the recently implemented retirement fund default regulations are that financial advisers must now advise on products selected not by them but by retirement funds.
- Rands and Sense: Cheryl Howard of Maitland looks at how to plan for a child to study overseas.
