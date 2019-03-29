Personal Finance provides everyday people with accessible information and advice on managing their money and growing their wealth. In this Saturday's edition: Why active investment managers may have the edge in the global low-growth environment. Martin Hesse reports on insights by investment experts at the Glacier International Seminar 2019.

New banks position themselves to take on the traditional "big four". Georgina Crouth looks at Discovery's new offering and Capitec's growing popularity.

Why music royalties are a surprisingly attractive investment.

Why you need to take our fickle currency into account when investing offshore. In his regular Words of Wealth column, Martin Hesse looks at how rand volatility makes offshore investments so risky.

Rands and Sense: Beneficiary funds - how do they work?

Your questions answered: financial queries from readers answered by the experts at PSG Wealth (the monthly feature is sponsored by PSG).

