A surge in insurance fraud cases as SA struggles during the pandemic

South African life insurance companies are seeing a surge in fraudulent claims. According to statistics released this week by the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (Asisa), there was a 12% increase in fraudulent claims from 2019 to 2020. Last year 3 186 such claims, totalling R587.3 million, were recorded, compared with 2 837 claims (R537.1 million) in 2019.

Megan Govender, convenor of the Asisa Forensics Standing Committee, says the increase is not surprising: the tough economic conditions have made it more tempting for dishonest policyholders and syndicates to try their luck in scoring insurance payouts.