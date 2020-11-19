An insurance checklist to prepare for the festive season holiday

By Sumarie Greybe

The December holidays are looming, and many South Africans are getting ready to take some leave.

Whether you’re planning a long road trip to satisfy your wanderlust after lockdown, or whether you’re just planning a weekend away somewhere close, there are a few things you can do to protect your home and your vehicle.

Here is a checklist that will help keep your car and home safe and help you avoid any problems claiming from your home or car insurance should something go wrong while you’re on holiday.

For your home insurance policy