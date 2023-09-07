Cellphone theft rife - women are mostly targeted

“This is especially true for South African women, who are targeted almost five times more often than men,” says Dialdirect’s spokesperson, Martin van Wyk. “Over the past year, we have seen that over 80% of our cellphone claims were from women customers. Gauteng remains the hotspot for cellphone theft and incidents typically spike on Thursdays and Sundays.”

Cellphone theft remains rife in South Africa and with an alarming 11 404 reported incidents of common robbery in the first quarter of 2023 – an increase of 7.9% over the previous year, it’s imperative for South Africans to be vigilant.

In London, where a phone is stolen every six minutes, criminals are ‘shoulder surfing’ their victims to observe the PIN code, before stealing the phone. This gives them access to a wealth of personal information. “Nowadays, phones are essentially bank cards so if your phone is stolen, make sure to de-link your bank account from your device and alert your bank immediately to prevent criminals from looting your hard-earned savings,” says van Wyk.

This compilation video of phone snatchers in South Africa shows just how easy it is for thugs to get their hands on your phone. To avoid becoming a victim, Dialdirect offers the following tips:

“Nowadays, one’s life is stored on their phone,” says van Wyk, “Whilst insurance covers you against theft, loss and damage, it’s best to always be on high alert. It’s important to remember that your life is more important than your phone. With a good backup strategy in place, phones and contacts can be replaced.”