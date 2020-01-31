For cash-strapped South Africans, saving a portion of their monthly income has become nearly an impossible task as the economy continues to bite.
Budgets are re-looked, expenses are cut as families look to keep head above financial water.
In their relentless effort to cut bills South Africans should not, however, throw the baby out with bathwater by cancelling their insurance policies to reduce their monthly expenses as this could have a disastrous impact on their finances later on.
Christelle Colman, insurance expert at Old Mutual Insure, shares some valuable tips that consumers can employ to ensure that they pay the lowest price for only the cover that they need and retain their insurance policies despite the hard economic times: