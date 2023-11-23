Legal insurance –the reasons why you need it

YOU never know when you may need legal assistance and, when you do, it can come at an exorbitant cost.

It’s not only essential for consumers to understand their legal rights, but also to cater for the costs involved in obtaining telephonic advice, as well as securing litigation and mediation cover.

It’s crucial to do your homework when it comes to the various options which are available in the market, and that a good service provider would typically offer anything from:

Basic benefits, which provides unlimited telephonic advice on personal legal and labour matters from day one of you taking out the policy, even if the matter happened before the start date of the policy, to

Mediation benefits, which typically assist up to the point when litigation is unavoidable, and caters for informal mediation and assistance through written letters, telephonic calls, emails, and face-to-face consultations,

Litigation benefits, which provide cover when you are involved in any court proceedings in criminal, civil or labour matters where physical representation is needed.

There’s also the option of tax benefits, where you’ll be able to enjoy the services of registered tax practitioners as they’ll provide advice as well as assistance with tax returns and submissions.