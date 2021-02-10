Maximising the benefit of summer rains by managing the risks

Water remains a precious commodity in water-scarce South Africa. Good summer rains are something to be celebrated. That said, despite the blessing of water, the summer rain season presents a raft of risks every year. It is also the time of year, at least in the eastern half of the country, that the most property damage occurs.

Since most of the risks associated with rain and storms are known - and therefore predictable - there is, fortunately, “quite a lot that people can do to prevent damage by managing rain, water and flood risk proactively,” says Christelle Colman, Insurance Expert at Old Mutual Insure.

Recent summer seasons have seen an increase in the intensity of storms, with more water falling less often though extremely quickly. In other words, storms are increasingly intense with huge volumes of water coming down in a very short time, usually accompanied by hail and extreme winds. “This is a perfect combination for damage – and even death,” warns Colman.

It is important that individuals know how to keep themselves and their assets safe in extreme weather events.

Since summer rains also often come after many months of no rain, it is important to understand that, “maintenance, cleaning, unblocking and repair of rain and water management systems and infrastructure – during the dry period – are key to successfully managing water risks in the wet period,” says Colman.