More help for health-care workers during Covid-19

Old Mutual has announced that it was making R4 billion in cover available to 430 000 registered health-care workers across South Africa. It said that, unlike traditional cover, this was neither a product nor a policy and no premiums would be recovered on it. The cover would be available to qualifying categories of members registered with the Health-care Professionals Council of South Africa and all practitioners registered with the South African Nursing Council. Old Mutual said the cover was effective from April 1 to December 31, and included a R10000 lump sum that would be paid out if a qualifying health-care worker died. “The cover has no exclusions, and will include death related to any cause,” it said.

Interim chief executive Iain Williamson said the business’s decision to support health-care workers was inspired by a collective call supported by its 30000-strong workforce.

“We were compelled to respond to the immediate need by our employees, and our responsibility as the country’s leading insurer. We’re acutely aware of the critical work being done by all essential services workers across the country as they continue to serve, care and protect our nation during this crisis,” he said.

The group was also supporting national initiatives to access personal protective equipment for essential service workers such as face masks, gloves and hand sanitiser valued at R5million.

“We believe this will go a long way in supporting the other critical essential service workers who continue to serve the public at this time,” it said. Staff Reporter