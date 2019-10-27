Naked Insurance was the overall winner at the eighth edition of the 2019 MTN Business App of the Year Awards. Photo: File

Naked Insurance was the overall winner at the 2019 MTN Business App of the Year Awards. The eighth edition of the MTN Business App of the Year Awards concluded with the much-anticipated announcement of the overall and category winners in South Africa’s most prestigious app development competition. The winners were announced at a gala event held in Johannesburg last night.

The app uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence and chat-bots to give consumers insurance cover at the touch of a smart-screen in under three minutes. The app is almost fully automated to manage clients’ policies, keeping costs lower while driving greater efficiency.

Users have constant control over when and how much cover they have, and all claims and processing are done via the app. Naked Insurance charges a fixed fee of 20 percent of premiums for costs and some profit. The remaining 80 percent of annual profit after claims, is given to local communities.

Recently the AI-driven car insurance provider introduced a new feature that lets car buyers generate a proof of insurance certificate for their car financing company in a matter of minutes.