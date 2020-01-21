Kaspersky experts have detected a new online fraud scheme designed to trick people into thinking they are owed compensation.
Under the pretext of offering compensation for personal data leaks, scammers instead urge users to buy ‘temporary US social security numbers’ worth around $9 each. Victims were found in Russia, Algeria, Egypt and the UAE, as well as other countries.
Privacy and data protection are among the most discussed topics in recent years. This is no surprise, as so have the penalties being handed out to companies that have experienced data breaches. This, as any other attention-grabbing subjects, could only attract from fraudsters who are eager to earn money at the expense of others.
Kaspersky experts have identified a brand new scheme that exploit these issues around privacy. The scheme involves a website allegedly owned by the Personal Data Protection Fund, founded by the US Trading Commission. As stated, the fund issues compensation to those who may have been subject to a personal data leak and is available to citizens from any country in the world
For those interested, the site offers to check whether user data has ever been leaked. For this, one needs to provide their specific surname, first name, phone number, and social media accounts. Once this has been done, an alert is shown indicating that the user has experienced a leak, which can include data such as photos, videos, and contact information, entitling the user to compensation of thousands of dollars. However, fraudsters do not just ask for a user to enter a bank card number and wait for the payment to be credited; users inevitably need to offer their own social security numbers (SSN – a nine-digit number issued to US citizens as well as permanent and temporary working residents).