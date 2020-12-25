Old Mutual commits to treating vehicle claims fairly during Covid-19 curfew

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Old Mutual has been the first insurance company to dispel fears that motorists involved in car accidents after curfew hours would not have their insurance claims paid out. Fears have been abound on social media after viral posts warning that if motorists without valid permits are involved in a car accident between 11pm and 4am, insurance companies will not pay out those claims. President Cyril Ramaphosa this month declared a curfew between those times in another government bid to stamp the spread of Covid-19 following the resurgence of the second wave. Old Mutual Insure expert Christelle Colman said they recognised that emergency as well as many other categories of workers and essential service personnel with valid permits will need to use their vehicles during curfew periods. Coleman said private individuals without permits will also experience emergencies and other crises requiring travel during these times.

“In the spirit of Old Mutual Insure’s commitment to treating the customer fairly, we undertake to treat each motor claim that we receive on its merits without applying general acceptances or rejections that do not consider the details or the fairness of each case,” she said.

In the meantime, Old Mutual Insure encouraged all policyholders to comply as closely as possible with official guidelines on social distancing, including the current travel curfew.

South Africa broke the record on Wednesday and reported that 411 Covid-19 related deaths and 14 046 Covid-19 cases from the previous 24 hour cycle.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize urged all South Africans to adhere to the regulations and recommendations pertaining to the National State of Disaster, avoid large gatherings and congested environments, ensure adequate ventilation in venues where they gather and vigilantly adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions:

“We can never stress enough the need for citizens to take every precaution necessary as we celebrate the festive season and look for reprieve from a tough year,” Mkhize said.

“Unfortunately, Covid-19 is unrelenting and we therefore cannot afford to be complacent at this stage.”

PERSONAL FINANCE