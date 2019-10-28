Your own vision of financial freedom might differ significantly to someone else's and, as with all financial plans, the right plan is one that is tailored to your needs. Your plan also needs to be revisited as your circumstances change.
Our framework for being able to accumulate savings has changed. Most of us are no longer work for one employer in our working lifetimes, and “taking some time off” (as a sabbatical or when considering your next move) is becoming more common. This flexibility allows us to lead more rewarding lives, but we need to understand the potential impact this may have on our ability to accumulate savings.
Preserving retirement savings when changing jobs is non-negotiable. If you take time off work, you will need to make it up elsewhere, either by saving more when you return to work, or by working for longer.
Improved health and longevity might mean you will be able to retire later. For every year you postpone retiring, you are not only not using your retirement savings to sustain you but you also have a chance to continue accumulating more savings. Working for as long as possible therefore makes sense. Yet despite this, the age at which people are retiring hasn't changed much over the past 100 years (still between 55 and 65).