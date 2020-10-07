Personal liability cover: The underappreciated benefit of contents insurance

By Sumarie Greybe

When you buy car insurance, you know that you’re not just covering yourself against damage to or the theft of your own vehicle – you’re also protecting yourself from spending a lifetime repaying the damage caused to a Range Rover or Ferrari should you be held liable for an accident. Did you know that you should also be thinking about your home insurance cover in the same way?

Home contents policies usually include something called personal liability cover. Personal liability is when you are held legally responsible for injuring someone else or damaging their property. Personal liability cover provides financial and legal protection should someone claim against you or take you to court because they believe you’re responsible for an injury, loss or damage they have suffered.

One of the best things about this insurance is that it provides cover for incidents both inside and outside your home, for example, at the local mall or park. Here are a few examples:

Someone gets hurt in your home: A friend breaking an ankle after falling into a ditch in your garden, for example.

A person or pet that’s a part of your household accidentally injures another person or pet: Your dog mauls your neighbour’s prize-winning poodle when you go out for a walk.

You accidentally damage someone else’s property or belongings: Your toddler dings a R5 million Lamborghini with a shopping trolley in the mall parking lot or a tree in your garden falls on your neighbour’s roof.

You accidentally damage your rented property: You forget to turn the bath tap off before leaving for dinner. You get back late at night to discover the whole apartment is flooded and the carpets are ruined.

In each of these cases, if you have personal liability cover, your insurer would either settle with the party claiming against you, or defend the claim in court. If you did not have personal liability insurance, the legal fees and the settlement might leave you seriously out of pocket.