Pothole claims are mounting

Potholes - a common sign that a road is deteriorating – are widespread throughout South Africa. According to the South African Roads Federation (SARF), South Africa is home to 25 million potholes, 10 million more than there were five years ago. Recently, Dialdirect noted a 15% increase in pothole-related accident claims and a 9% increase in tyre damage claims that are as a direct result of a pothole. In 76% of these claims, the pothole damage was so severe, it rendered the car undriveable.

In South Africa, the majority of pothole-related claims come from the cities of Pietermaritzburg (21%), Pretoria (20%), Potchefstroom (17%), Bloemfontein (15%), Johannesburg (14%) and Durban (13%). Most of these pothole-related claims are logged from incidents that occurred during off-peak traffic times when motorists tend to drive a bit faster. “Dodging potholes has fast become a professional sport but doing so can, and sometimes does, result in car accidents. Even if hitting a pothole doesn’t cause an accident, the damage is immense. One bad patch of road could lead to punctures, tyre bulges, bad wheel alignment and balancing, uneven tyre wear, cracked rims, damaged undercarriage, damaged tyre walls and blowouts,” saID Martin van Wyk from Dialdirect Insurance. Traditionally, if a motorist sustains damage to their car after driving over a pothole, they could seek compensation directly from either the South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) or their local road agency, depending on which road they were driving on at the time of the incident.