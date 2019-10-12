Membership of the HFA covers 53 percent of medical scheme members across open and restricted schemes (made up of 76 percent from open schemes and 21 percent of restricted schemes). The membership covers more than 4.4 million medical scheme beneficiaries.
Once implemented, most of the recommendations contained in the report will provide a conducive environment for attaining universal health coverage. These recommendations introduce mechanisms for progressive and positive changes to occur in the private healthcare market, such as moving towards alternative reimbursement systems.
The HFA particularly welcomes measures to improve measurement of quality care outcomes and to structure incentives on this basis.
The recommendation for maximum tariffs for prescribed minimum benefits (PMBs) is also welcomed by the HFA. However, in order to achieve this, funders and providers should come together to work on an industry-wide single set of billing codes before the Supply Side Regulator for Healthcare is established, as suggested by the HMI. Clarifying the definitions of the PMBs will also assist with this.