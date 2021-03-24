Saving on insurance costs in tough times

Many South Africans have been affected negatively by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. For many, the recently announced, sharp petrol price increases might be the straw that finally breaks the camel’s back.

As the lockdown are eased in many parts of the world and economic activity resumes in large parts of the globe, global fuel prices are rising significantly. When you combine this with the fact that South Africa’s cash-strapped government has hiked the fuel levy to boost its own revenue, local consumers are set to feel the pinch, not only at the petrol pump but across the board as increased fuel prices drive price inflation throughout the economy.

Those South Africans lucky enough to have jobs that they can do from home might consider that a R1 increase in the per-litre cost of petrol might not affect them too closely. After all, many people use their vehicles much less these days. The reality, however, is that “fuel price increases have a domino effect on prices throughout the economy,” says Christelle Colman, insurance expert at Old Mutual Insure.

If one only considers increased taxi fares along with the increased cost of producing and delivering food in an economy beset with job losses, wage freezes and reduced working hours and remuneration packages, already hard-pressed South Africans are going to find it significantly harder to make ends meet over the next few months. In short, “whether one owns a vehicle or not, everyone pays when the fuel price goes up,” says Colman.

In this bleak environment, monthly vehicle insurance payments must stand out as one of the most obvious ways to cut costs, “easily realising several hundred rand’s savings a month – for very little extra risk – especially if you are working from home,” says Colman.