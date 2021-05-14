SHORT-TERM INSURANCE: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Did you know that if the depth of the tyre tread on your car is less than the legal minimum of 1.6mm, your car is unroadworthy and your insurance claim may be rejected if you are involved in an accident? Or that you and your partner can insure your home contents jointly if you are living together, but that housemates cannot?

The May 2021 edition of IOL MONEY digital magazine deals with short-term insurance, which is insurance for your possessions and property. It covers vehicle insurance, household contents and building insurance, and all-risks cover for your valuables, and explains many of those obscure legal terms that crop up in policy contracts.

For easy-to-read information about managing your finances, download your free copy of MONEY Here!

PERSONAL FINANCE