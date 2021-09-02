The importance of keeping your funeral policy up to date during the pandemic

Losing a loved one has become a heartbreaking norm in the wake of the Covid-19 global pandemic. Statistics have skyrocketed ever since the virus outbreak, which has painted a bleak picture of infection and high mortality rates. Co-founder and COO of Abaveleli Funeral Directors Unathi Saul says that keeping your funeral policy up-to-date is crucial in these trying times. Also, there is nothing worse than being unable to pay for the funeral of a family member.

“A funeral cover helps to avoid turning the most difficult time in your life into an unbearable one. The right funeral cover will help you prepare for such and give you peace of mind about what may come,” explains Saul. According to the Department of Health, there have been 2 624 254 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 77 993 confirmed Covid-19 deaths. Having a funeral policy and cover ensures that your family has the financial support they need in the event of your death or the death of your loved one. In addition, it protects them from the burdensome expenses of your burial during mourning. Funeral policies also ensure that the rest of your family, including your spouse, children, parents, and extended family, are well taken care of should anything happen to you.

“Keeping your funeral policy up to date during this ongoing pandemic is important because your family will not have to use their savings or incur debts should you die. In addition, keeping your funeral policy up to date will help your family to grieve in peace even though they have lost a loved one,” states Saul. Many people are losing jobs and have lost jobs, but you need to make sure that you prioritise and keep your funeral policy up to date so that you do not suffer in the future should anything happen to you or your loved ones. With many people losing their jobs, resulting in unemployment, many people have been leaving their policies unpaid, which is a danger, mainly because of the global pandemic.