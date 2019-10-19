We are often rushing around to get from where we are to where we need to be next.
Hurrying can result in accidents like forgetting to lock a door or leaving something important behind. With a little more planning, perhaps it could be easier. If there was more you could do - a pre-mortem of sorts - to prevent a rush knocking you unexpectedly, perhaps it would make life more manageable in stressful times, and it would definitely make your insurance work out the way you planned for.
Short-term insurance is subject to many terms and conditions. Failing to uphold your end can possibly result in a claim being repudiated - which often happens. We've outlined some tips so that you can stay ahead of any issues before they happen.
* Remind and repeat. Setting a reminder, such as placing a sticky note in an obvious place, can be a good start. Ensure you keep your reminder top of mind; it could be something such as locking the kitchen door or arming the alarm - whatever wording works for you. You could even set a phone alarm.
* Prep your step. Packing your key items before you go to bed and ensuring you do as much as you can the night before can make your morning easier. Knowing what you will wear and pick up before you run out the door will help you to sleep better and avoid leaving anything behind if you oversleep.