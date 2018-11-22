According to Magcino Gule, Senior Manager for Travelsure at Old Mutual Insure, who says that travel risks are increasing year-on-year, making it increasingly important that leisure travellers take travel insurance when they go on holiday.



DURBAN - The end-of-year holiday season is the perfect time to escape on a well-deserved holiday to a destination abroad, however, many people who travel overseas are still not taking out travel insurance.

According to Magcino Gule, Senior Manager for Travelsure at Old Mutual Insure, who says that travel risks are increasing year-on-year, making it increasingly important that leisure travellers take travel insurance when they go on holiday.





Gule said, "High-profile events such as natural disasters, terror attacks and medical crises are on the rise worldwide, which means that travel risk management, an important but often overlooked precaution, needs to become more of a priority for people touring abroad".





Gule states that it is crucial to look at the risks that you and your family may face while travelling, and to find a travel insurance product to cover every eventuality.





"Having travel insurance and unexpectedly finding out that you are not covered for a specific event, or having insufficient cover for you and your travel companions can be just as devastating if the unforeseen happens," added Gule.





Gule offers her advice on the risks that need to be considered when arranging insurance cover for an upcoming trip.





The number of individuals covered under a policy





If you are travelling with your family, the first thing that you should establish is whether the policy will cover every family member travelling with you. Equally important is to make sure that every family member is covered for full medical care.





The added services





Added services can make a huge difference following an unforeseen event. An insurance package that offers value-adds such as telephonic medical advice, foreign translation services in medical emergencies and delivery of essential medicine if your luggage is lost, should be at the top of your list.





Is my age being taken into account?





Where many travel policies have an age limit of 65, there are specialised policies that provide cover for travellers who are well into their seventies or beyond.





Does the policy cover trip cancellation or curtailment?





If you are stranded in a foreign country because your flights are cancelled, it is important to know that your insurance policy will cover the cost of a new ticket, and possibly accommodation during the unexpected extension of your tour.





Equally important to take into account is that you could be forced to cut your trip short due to an emergency back home or some holiday-ending injury.





Does the policy cover high risk activities?





If you plan on doing something sporty or exciting such as skiing, bungee jumping or paragliding, it is crucial that you first find out whether your policy covers you in the event of injury.





Whatever insurance package you consider, Gule says that it is vital to compare every aspect of the different insurance product available, and to make an informed decision on which insurer would be best suited to your needs.





She adds that Old Mutual Insure recognises how vital the right insurance policy is to any traveller, which is why the company offers a competitive, fully automated, digital travel insurance solution called travelsure.





Travelsure features an online process that is simple, seamless and paperless allowing you to purchase a policy within minutes.





A good travel insurance policy should cover a range of things like baggage cover, travel delay cover, ticket cover due to cancellation or curtailment, delivery of essential medicine and arrangements of medical repatriation, and specialised packages for travellers over 70 years of age.



