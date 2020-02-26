Fintech short-term insurer Naked has announced that customers can now purchase cover for single items straight from its app.
This follows the launch of Naked's comprehensive home and contents insurance product earlier this year, which in turn built on the success of the company's fully digital car insurance offering launched in April 2018.
The new insurance product covers valuable items for theft, accidental damage and loss in South Africa and for up to six months of consecutive travel anywhere in the world.
Naked's comprehensive product range now spans home cover, contents insurance, car insurance, and insurance for single items.
Consumers can get a quote in seconds and sign up for cover of valuables such as cameras, smartphones, laptops, sunglasses, sports equipment and guitars instantly. They can add or remove items and adjust excess values for each items in real-time to see how it will affect their premiums.