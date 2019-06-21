Non-disclosure is when you or your dependants, intentionally or unintentionally, do not disclose or provide certain details when you complete an application form to join a medical scheme or gap-cover service provider, says Sandy van Dijl, the KwaZulu-Natal branch head at Alexander Forbes Health. What does this mean for you and your dependants? Medical schemes and gap-cover service providers require you to provide all medical information about you and your dependants on the application form, says Van Dijl.

It is important when you join a medical scheme or apply for a gap-cover product to disclose all medical conditions you may have had, or for which you or your dependants are receiving medical treatment or advice, says Van Dijl.

What will happen if you do not disclose all medical information on the application form? The medical scheme or gap-cover service provider may end your membership immediately and reverse all claims they’ve paid, says Van Dijl.

The medical scheme or gap-cover service provider may impose waiting periods, she says.

She says you can do the following to avoid non-disclosure:

* Read all medical questions carefully.

* Be honest and disclose all information about the medication you are taking.

* Provide as much detail as possible when answering the medical questions on the application form. Alexander Forbes Health

