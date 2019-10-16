Investec Asset Management has appointed Rehana Khan as a co-portfolio manager in the SA Equity and Balanced strategies, with effect from January 2020. Photo: File

Investec Asset Management has appointed Rehana Khan as a co-portfolio manager in the SA Equity and Balanced strategies, with effect from January 2020. Khan will bring a wealth of experience to Investec Asset Management, having spent twelve years at Prudential Investment Managers. She was appointed portfolio manager in 2013 and also took on the role of Head of Equity Research in mid-2017.

Investec Asset Management also announced that Unathi Loos and Samantha Hartard, who have been part of the team since 2012 and 2013 respectively, would be broadening their responsibilities as co-portfolio managers across the SA Equity and Balanced strategies, working alongside co-Heads Chris Freund and Hannes van den Berg.

"We are delighted to welcome Rehana to the team. Her appointment, along with the additional responsibilities for Unathi and Samantha, not only adds depth and diversity to our team, but also signals our commitment to our South African business and clients. With an 18-strong SA Equity and Balanced team here in Cape Town, we believe we are sufficiently resourced to deliver on our commitment to ensure competitive, risk-adjusted returns for our clients over the long term," said Nazmeera Moola, Head of Investments at Investec Asset Management.

On her appointment, Khan said, "I am excited to join Investec Asset Management at such an important juncture. There is no other South African investment business that has so successfully internationalised yet continued to grow its home market. I look forward to contributing to its continued success".