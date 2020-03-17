African trade fair a ‘platform to grow export markets’

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition has invited companies to participate in the second Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) set to take place in September in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali.

The IATF provides a strategic platform to access an integrated African market of more than 1 billion people joined together by the African Continental Free Trade Area, Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel said in a statement.

“We aim to increase, expand and diversify markets for the export of South African goods and services, and importantly, position South Africa as the partner of choice in Africa,” he said at the event.

“We can do this through profiling of the South African goods and services, and positioning and rebranding South Africa as a value-added partner of choice. The IATF is a perfect platform for us to achieve this.”

He said South Africa’s participation would not only expose companies to continental and global players, but would also emphasise the country's commitment to intra-African trade and investment and the increase of intra-African trade from the current 16 percent.