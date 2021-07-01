Africrypt scandal: How safe is your crypto?

In the light of the recent Africrypt scandal, in which cryptocurrency investors appear to have lost billions of rands, Personal Finance asked Marius Reitz, general manager in Africa for international cryptocurrency exchange Luno, what investors need to do to ensure their cryptocurrency is safe. PF: Please clarify for readers the difference between a cryptocurrency exchange where one can legitimately buy and store crypto, and a cryptocurrency investment/trading platform such as Africrypt.

MR: A legitimate cryptocurrency exchange does not trade on anyone’s behalf, nor does it offer trading tips or advice. Luno, for example, allows you to easily and safely buy, sell and learn about cryptocurrency. We are focused on making it safe and really easy for people to buy cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin with their local currency, such as rands. Africrypt was a cryptocurrency investment scheme founded in 2019 that promised clients returns of around 10% per month. It was not a crypto exchange. It said it used artificial intelligence software to achieve returns for investors. Any guarantee of earnings should be viewed with suspicion, as returns cannot be guaranteed when it comes to cryptocurrencies. Many financial fraud schemes talk about “bots” that trade on your behalf and present fake testimonials as proof of guaranteed or outsized returns. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Price volatility has been the ongoing theme for crypto, and we’ve been through at least 15 price rallies and pullbacks, which makes predictable outcomes almost impossible. To identify credible platforms, look for those with a good reputation. How many customers and wallets does it have? How easy is it to find information about the platform? What does the media have to say about it? Research whether there are proven and stringent safety and security measures in place to keep your money safe. PF: What do legitimate exchanges do to give the buyer the security that his/her crypto is safe?

MR: There are several layers of security. Luno performs KYC (know your customer) and conducts sanctions screening on customers, similar to banks and other financial institutions. A legitimate exchange will do this to protect customers on its platform. The platform should be registered with the Financial Intelligence Centre to report on suspicious activity. Legitimate exchanges such as Luno not only support regulation, but actively interact with regulators to bring regulations to the market. When a new account is opened, Luno disables crypto sends for all customers by default. To enable crypto sending, customers need to go to their security settings to change the default. Should they click on ‘enable send’, customers are again warned about scams and that crypto payments cannot be reversed. They need to acknowledge the warning in order to proceed to send crypto to another wallet.

All web services and communication happens over SSL-secured (https) channels. Wallets are stored using PGP encryption. No individual has direct access to customer Bitcoin funds and regular auditing — both financial and security auditing — ensures that funds are always safe and fully accounted for. All our employees pass a background check, receive security training and are required to adhere to the company security policy. All personally identifiable information, such as ID numbers, names and identity document scans, are encrypted and securely stored. Access to this information is logged and strictly controlled on a need-to-know basis. PF: One can store crypto in a personal so-called "cold wallet". Do legitimate exchanges like Luno allow you to do this?

MR: Yes. A cold wallet is a preferred choice for people who want to have more control over their cryptocurrency. It offers a higher level of security from digital threats, as the cryptocurrency is kept offline. At Luno, the majority of customer crypto funds are kept in what we call “deep freeze” storage. These are multi-signature wallets, with private keys stored in different bank vaults. Spending any Bitcoins from deep-freeze storage requires a coordinated effort with multiple layers of encryption and security checks. Wallet backups are also stored in encrypted form. We maintain a multi-signature hot wallet to facilitate instant Bitcoin withdrawals. We control one of the keys and the other is held by the multi-signature custodian leader BitGo.