The board of the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (Asisa) has appointed Thabo Khojane, the managing director of Investec Asset Management South Africa, as its new chairperson, and Ian Kirk, the group chief executive of Sanlam, as the new deputy chairperson. Leon Campher, the chief executive of Asisa, said the appointments effectively represent a swop of positions, which was approved unanimously by the board. Kirk had been serving as chairperson and Khojane as deputy chairperson since September 2017.

The Asisa board has welcomed Mila Mafanya, Afena Capital interim chief executive and head of equities, as a new board member. He replaces Grant Cloete, former chief executive of Afena Capital.

Campher said a member company can be represented on the Asisa board only by the company's most senior representative. The aim is to ensure that high-level strategic thinking shapes the future of the savings and investment industry.

