Bitcoin plunges after weekend climb to record high

LONDON - Bitcoin fell on Monday after surging to its latest record high a day earlier as a sell-off in global equities curbed risk appetite, with traders citing the unwinding of highly leveraged long positions in the cryptocurrency.

The most popular cryptocurrency fell 8% to under $53,000, setting it on course for its worst day in a month. It was last down 7.5% at $53,177.

Bitcoin rallied on Sunday to a peak of $58,354, with its latest bout of weekend price moves taking its gains so far this year to almost 100%. Its market capitalisation grew to $1 trillion on Friday.

Rival cryptocurrency ethereum, which tends to move in tandem with bitcoin, also tumbled after hitting a record high on Saturday. It was last down 8.7% at $1,765.

Bitcoin’s meteoric rise to over $50,000 has been fuelled by signs that it is gaining acceptance among mainstream investors and companies, from Tesla Inc and Mastercard Inc to BNY Mellon.