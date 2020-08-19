Diversification is the one tool investors can count on

Investors have learnt some important investment lessons this year due to the market turmoil caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Economic developments in the last few months reinforce the importance of diversification and the need to balance the risks of market volatility. In this way, investors stand a better chance of meeting both their short- and long-term financial goals.

Gontse Tsatsi, Head of Retail Distribution at Old Mutual Investment Group, says the key is to not place all your eggs in one basket. Rather, investors should focus on a multi-asset class solution that comprises shares, property, bonds and cash. “In this way, diversification is the one tool that you can count on,” he says.

“After the idea of ‘time in the market’ and extending one’s holding period for more than five years in order to reduce risks, diversification is the second most valuable tool to help you manage risk. This is because a diversified portfolio reduces the impact that a single, poorly performing asset has on your overall portfolio.”

Analysis by Old Mutual Investment Group on the performance of different asset classes over the past 90 years reveals some impressive results. The most significant is that although equities may have been the best performing asset class since 1930, cash was the best performer for 11 of those years and listed property for nine years. This is detailed in Old Mutual Investment Group’s Long-Term Perspectives 2020.

However, local equities topped the performance charts only 47% of the time over this period, followed by gold (18%), bonds (13%), cash (12%) and property (10%) — highlighting the importance of spreading one’s risk.