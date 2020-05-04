Exchange traded product market down 9% in first quarter

Having reached more than R100 billion at the end of last year, the value of the exchange traded product (ETP) market - comprising exchange traded funds (ETFs) and exchange traded notes (ETNs) listed on the JSE - fell to R91.7bn at the end of March, a decline of 9% in the first quarter.

This is according to an industry report by Mike Brown, the managing director of ETF platform etfSA.co.za.

Brown says two factors were responsible for the fall: the sharp decline in financial markets in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and a significant reduction in the number of shares in issue for platinum and palladium ETFs during the quarter.

“The decline in ETF/ETN prices in March was more significant for South African indices tracking equity and bond ETFs than for the global index-tracking ETFs listed on the JSE, where rand depreciation dampened the fall in prices.

“Precious metal prices, as in the case with the last market collapse in 2008, provided a good defensive hedge in the current market turmoil, but share redemptions in platinum group metal (PGM) ETFs helped contribute to the market capitalisation decline, by offsetting price increases,” Brown says.