Exxaro reports 13% rise in annual earnings

Exxaro Resources has reported a 13 percent rise in annual earnings as gains from its stake in Sishen Iron Ore offset lower earnings from coal.

Headline earnings per share rose to 3027 cents per share for the year ended December 31, 2019, from 2672c a year ago.

Revenue ticked up 1 percent to R25.7 billion during the period.

Exxaro said yesterday that core equity-accounted income from its stake in Sishen Iron Ore Company had increased to R4.423bn from R2.605bn a year earlier, driven by higher iron-ore prices and a weaker exchange rate.

However, coal production volumes had fallen 3 percent due to the divestment of its North Block Complex operations and lower production at its Grootegeluk operations owing to lower demand from Eskom for the Medupi power station. Exxaro, which supplies coal to cash-strapped Eskom, is exposed to the difficulties at the utility, including delays in the ramp-up of its Medupi power station.