In response to increased market demand, Fairtree has launched two new Hedge Funds.
The Fairtree Jackalberry Equity Long Short SNN Retail Hedge Fund (RHF) was launched in August 2019 and the Fairtree Marula Equity Long Short SNN Retail Hedge Fund (RHF) was launched in November 2019.
Both of Fairtree’s Retail Investor Hedge Funds (RIHF), developed out of a need to establish retail investment products for Fairtree’s growing number of retail clients.
Both funds are focused on extracting alpha returns predominantly from the South African equity market. These returns are accessed through a fundamental understanding of South African instrument’s stocks, economic growth and broad economic themes, as well as medium and long-term relative valuation opportunities.
The majority of the funds’ investments will be large and liquid stocks. The aim is to identify high quality businesses through their strategic competitive advantage, strong management teams and resulting strong cash flow generation. An active management style will assist in taking advantage of mispriced opportunities as well as manage risk.