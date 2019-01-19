Mokgadi Skwambane, who joined 10X Investments as institutional business development manager on January 1, brings a powerful combination of financial services expertise and a passion to educate and empower South Africans. The University of KwaZulu Natal Bachelor of Commerce graduate joins 10X from Sygnia, where she was a Business Development Executive. She has also previously held roles at Old Mutual Wealth, Nedgroup Investments, Liberty Group and Discovery, but for many people the interesting part of her resumé focuses on motivating and educating South Africans.

Skwambane, whose CV lists “motivational speaking at township schools for matric students” among her extramural interests, launched Be-Fin-Savvy (Ezemail) in 2014. The initiative brings financial education to people in previously disadvantaged communities.

She says: “I felt that I could really add value to the lives of people in the previously disadvantaged communities through financial education to bring about financial inclusion, financial stability and financial freedom, thus enhancing people’s lives both pre and post retirement.”

Her duties at Be-Fin-Savvy (Ezemali) included: teaching individuals about money matters and motivating behavioural change towards financial decisions, as well as education on entrepreneurship. She joined forces with government and corporate players to secure funding for the initiative.

“We live in a society where people (and this is not just people in previously disadvantaged communities but South Africans at large) do not understand the importance and the concept of retirement/financial planning. I believe it really boils down to financial literacy, and education in general. Simplifying this seemingly complex subject is a critical part of the solution,” she adds.

Hilan Berger, Head of Institutional Business Development at 10X, says: “I am confident Mokgadi will add a lot of value by applying her unique experience and her passion to 10X’s stated mission of helping South Africans retire with dignity.”

He says he is really looking forward to Skwambane’s arrival at the fast-expanding business, because “we have more work than we have man (or woman) power for”.

Skwambane said she was looking forward to joining 10X, “a company with a conscience” and feels certain that she will be able to stay true to her passion.

“I'm excited to join the 10X family and be part of the team on the ground that are enhancing and changing South African lives for the better,” she said.

