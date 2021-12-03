FSCA warns against dealing with Finvesting

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warns against dealing with an entity called Finvesting, which is owned by SanaKo Service Ltd and which operates through a website registered in the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The website provides a platform for trading contracts for difference (CFDs) and other derivative instruments.

The FSCA points out that for a company to offer CFD trading in South Africa, it must be licensed to do so by the FSCA. Finvesting is not authorised to trade in CFDs or to provide financial advisory and intermediary services in South Africa.