FSCA warns against dealing with Treasury Investment

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warns the public to act with caution when dealing with Treasury Investment. On its website, Treasury Investment claims to be “… registered SA’s most trusted investment company, we offer the best tax-free investment services and we pride ourselves with quality treatment to all our clients and ensure that all our clients get their payments accordingly with no delays nor any type of fraud”.

Treasury Investment provides clients with a fraudulent FSCA certificate, wherein it claims to be authorised as a financial services provider (FSP). Treasury Investment uses FSP number 1032. The FSCA records reflect that this FSP number was issued to Long Island Trading CC trading as Ligwalauwala Financial Services in August 2005 and was withdrawn in December 2010. Treasury Investment is not authorised as an FSP in terms of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act to provide financial services to the public.