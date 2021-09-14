FSCA warns against Global Capital Investments

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warns against doing any financial services business with Global Capital Investments and its representative, Matshavhange Mulanga. While it is uncertain what business the company is conducting, the FSCA points out that Global Capital Investments and Mulanga are not authorised to give any financial advice or render any intermediary services in terms of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act.

The FSCA says it has received complaints from members of the public who invested money in the company and are now unable to withdraw their funds. The FSCA says it has not been able to contact Global Capital Investments or Mulanga.