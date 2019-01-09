Tesla, emerging from a tumultuous year in which it struggled to meet production targets for its Model 3 sedan, has become one of the world’s most valuable automakers.





Musk courted controversy in 2018, prompting the Securities and Exchange Commission to order greater board oversight after he tweeted in August that he had financing and investor support for a buyout at $420 a share.





The regulator said this and other claims by Musk were false and misleading and affected Tesla’s stock. Both he and the company agreed to pay $20 million penalties and added Ellison and human resources specialist Kathleen Wilson-Thompson as board members.





Ellison is the world’s ninth-richest person with a net worth of $51.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.





He went off-script during an Oracle meeting with analysts in October to announce that he had been building a personal stake in Tesla and that it was his second-largest holding. He criticised how the news media had covered Musk, whom he lauded for landing rockets and called a close friend.





