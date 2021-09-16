Hedge fund billionaire throws himself into crypto after early doubts

Hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen was until recently a bit of a sceptic when it came to cryptocurrencies. Then his son, a “cryptomaniac”, helped change his mind. “He really convinced me this was something I needed to do,” Cohen, the founder of Point72 Asset Management and owner of the New York Mets, said on Tuesday at the SALT conference. That was part of a journey that included meeting with as many people over the past six months as he could to educate himself about the possibilities.

“Once I decided there were opportunities, and I thought this could be a space like the internet ‒ it could be incredibly transformational ‒ I wasn't going to miss this,” Cohen said in a discussion in New York titled “Generating Alpha in Markets and Baseball” and moderated by Skybridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci. Cohen, 65, who has a net worth of $11.1 billion (R161bn), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, has since thrown himself into the world of crypto in both a personal capacity and at his firm. This week, he announced he was investing in Radkl, a quantitative trading firm for digital assets. That was after Recur, a technology company that develops experiences allowing fans to buy and sell non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, said Cohen's family office, Cohen Private Ventures, invested in its $50 million Series A funding round. Cohen, meanwhile, told Scaramucci that Point72 was building crypto-trading capabilities at the firm.