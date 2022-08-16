How much you need to save to retire early (or do whatever else you’ll have the freedom to do)

MONEY BASICS WITH MARTIN HESSE There is an international movement among young people called FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. The goal is to save as much as you can when you are young, so that you build up a nest egg on which you can retire by the time you're in your early 40s.

These people are fanatical: they recommend putting away between 50% and 70% of your salary each month. However, unless you're earning a professional salary but living like a bergie, there are very few of us, particularly now in the face of rising living costs, who would be able to do that. But the idea is a worthwhile one. And if you make the right investment decisions and remain committed to saving a certain percentage of your salary each month (over and above what might be coming off your salary for your pension fund and what you might be paying on a mortgage bond, which in itself is an investment), your nest egg will grow remarkably quickly so that, although you may not be able to retire in your 40s, by 50 you'll have saved enough to have the financial freedom that most people only dream of. Let's do some sums.

Say you're 25 and, after tax and retirement fund deductions, you take home R20 000 a month. For the purposes of this example, I will assume zero inflation, so you can get an idea of what your money will be worth at today's rand value. Let's say your salary, taking into account bonuses and promotions, rises by an average of 3% above inflation each year. And your savings in a high-growth investment give you a return of 7% above inflation, on average, annually. (This is a realistic after-inflation return that, over periods of 10 years or more, you could expect from an equity fund). So in a zero-inflation world, your income would increase by 3% a year and your investment by 7% a year. If you put away 10% of your salary each month, by investing R2000 a month initially but increasing this in line with your salary increases, after 18 years you will have saved R1 million.

But wait, here's the magic of compound interest: after only another seven years you will have doubled your money and will have R2 million. By this time you'll be 50 years of age. If you had also been accumulating 15% of your salary in a retirement fund, this would give you another R3 million. So you'd have R5 million (at today's rand value). By 55, the youngest age at which you can officially retire, you will have built up a sizeable nest-egg on which to do just that: R3.3 million in your discretionary investment and R4.9 million in your retirement fund, totalling R8.2 million in all.

Imagine what you could do with saving 20% of your salary! REAL RETURNS Real returns are what your investment gives you after inflation. In other words, if inflation was 5% and your investment gave you an 8% annual return, your real return (the percentage by which your investment increases in real value) would be 3%. If your investment gave you only a 5% return, it would not be increasing in value at all, because the buying power of your money would be decreasing at the same rate.

This is why, if you are investing for the long term (10 years or longer), you need to be invested in an asset class that, in all probability, will give you good real returns. The accompanying table, provided by Old Mutual Investment Group in its latest Long Term Perspectives report on long-term investing, shows the real returns of the different asset classes as well as those of a typical “balanced fund”. As you can see from the table, equities (shares in companies) – both South African and global – have yielded the highest real returns over very long periods. If you are targeting a real return of 7% (as in my example above), the best combination of assets to give you that return would be South African and global equities, based on past performance.