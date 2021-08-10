How offshore exchange traded funds can add value to your investment portfolio

An exchange traded fund (ETF) is a type of security that tracks an index, sector, commodity, or any other asset. It offers cost-effective access to indices across various industries and geographies. Marc Krom, Regional Manager at Glacier International explains how ETFs bring you into the realm of global investing, with the added advantage of simple administration, saving you time, effort and costs. Offshore ETFs offer wide choice beyond our borders

Whether you’re a small or large investor, says Marc, ETFs can be a good investment vehicle if you’re looking to broaden the diversity of your portfolio without the time, effort and skill it takes to analyse hundreds of individual stocks or markets. Offshore investing offers access to markets with different growth cycles to the local ones. There are 11 sectors offshore to choose from compared to South Africa’s primary three – resources, financials and industrials. Cutting the red tape

We’ve taken the heavy lifting out of the process for investors, says Marc. Traditionally, to include an ETF in your portfolio, you’d need to open a custody or stock broking account to place the order. Glacier International has enabled access to a wide range of ETFs that can be purchased directly off its platform. With no additional custody accounts required, this creates a simple and cost-efficient way of adding global ETFs to your portfolio. Seven reasons why an ETF is a smart addition to your investment portfolio