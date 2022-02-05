How unit trust funds are classified in South Africa

Unit trust funds that are denominated in rands and whose management companies are based in South Africa are subject to the classification system introduced some years ago by the investment industry body, the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa. There are three tiers of classification. 1. The first tier is where the fund invests. A fund can be primarily South Africa focused, or it can be global (it invests outside South Africa), worldwide (it can invest anywhere in the world including South Africa), or regional (it invests in a specific region, such as the United States or the Far East).

2. The second tier is the broad asset class (or classes) in which a fund invests. This can be in equities (listed shares), interest-bearing instruments (bonds and money market instruments), or listed property. You also get multi-asset funds, which are not confined to a particular asset class – their portfolios are diversified across asset classes. 3. The third tier further delineates the types of assets the fund invests in. You can have a general fund, with a broad mandate, or a fund that is more targeted, such as a large-cap equity fund or a short-term interest-bearing fund, which would invest in shorter-term bonds and money market instruments. In the multi-asset category you have high-equity, medium-equity, and low-equity funds, depending on the level of equity they can hold in their portfolios. You also have flexible funds, which are unrestricted, and income funds, which specialise in providing a steady income at low capital risk – for pensioners, for example. Here are a few examples: