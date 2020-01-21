I am in no way a financial advisor. I do, however, understand the basics of diversified investments and one that people still ignore is the new market of cryptocurrencies. South Africans are notoriously bad at saving for their own future and planning for their kids financial future.
No matter how many times you do it, buying gifts for your kids can be daunting. Too little, too much, too small or too big – the possibilities (for disaster) are endless. This year, I’m suggesting you spend less on toys and things your kids will throw away and try a different kind of gift: crypto for the kids.
Here’s why:
Bitcoin represents the best asset investment for the next decade
Did you know that Bitcoin has been the best performing asset class in 2019? Financial planning for your children doesn’t have to begin and end with an unimaginative savings account with your bank. Thinking creatively about an investment portfolio is the best way to optimise return and Bitcoin has definitely demonstrated its staying power. Other popular coin options in South Africa are Ethereum and Ripple.