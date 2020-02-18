NEW YORK - Owning a piece of art is not just for the ultra-wealthy anymore.
Masterworks, a two-year-old startup, buys artwork with profit potential then sells shares in it to its customers using its online platform.
“Our fundamental belief is that this is a very interesting asset class, which historically has been traded by the ultra-wealthy for hundreds of years,” said Scott Lynn, a 40-year-old founder and chief executive of Masterworks.
“But the only way to really invest in art has been to purchase a painting. Masterworks is the first platform that allows anyone to really invest in these great works of art.”
Customers sign up, pick a piece of art, and decide how many shares they want to buy in it, with minimums starting at $1,000.